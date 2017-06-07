ASTRONOMICAL EXHIBIT • SPACE: A JOURNEY TO OUR FUTURE

The Museum of Idaho will be hosting the NASA inspired exhibit, Space: A Journey to our Future, June 23 – November 25, 2017. The greatest adventure in the history of humankind is now your once-in-a-lifetime adventure! This enthralling, totally immersive exhibit takes you from the dawn of man’s earliest visions of space exploration to the heroic achievements of the past. Explore the unfolding discoveries of today and the frontiers of the universe that lie ahead.

Space: A Journey to our Future uses the most advanced interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art projection, and audio technology to bring this epic experience to life. Guests will be invited to touch actual meteorites from the Moon and Mars and to take a spin on a human powered centrifuge that produces a force of 2G.

Step into the 360-degree theatre and look far into the future of space exploration, then check your weight on both Mars and the Moon. Discover the nature of light by looking through different telescopes and step in front of an infrared camera to see the variations in your body’s temperature by the colors on the screen. Increase your knowledge of the fleet of starships exploring our solar system, and test your hand at designing a mars base camp.

Space: A Journey to our Future is one of the largest, most spectacular exhibits on space exploration ever to tour. It will delight and expand the minds of everyone who has ever gazed at the stars and wondered what mysteries lie in the Universe. Do not miss this unique opportunity to experience our Solar System and the technology that will be used to explore the next frontier!

For additional information, visit museumofidaho.org or call (208) 522-1400.