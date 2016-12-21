BOISE PHILHARMONIC PRESENTS SPRING GALA 2017

“An Evening at the Oscars” March 18, 2017 5:30 at JUMP

January 19, 2017 | 6:30pm–8:30pm | The Owyhee

$30 per person includes hor’doeuvres and a glass of wine

We’re Rolling Out the Red Carpet! Join us for a pre-Oscar cocktail affair!

Featuring a signature cocktail and full service, no host, bar.

Featuring live and silent auctions, elegant dinner, and a costume contest.

Proceeds to benefit educational programs and operations of the Boise Philharmonic.

Tickets $200 per person | Tables for 8 $1,500

To learn more or to reserve your seat or table, call 208-344-7849 or email dale@boisephilharmonic.org