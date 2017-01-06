SPM Wire

If you have surplus of time, patience and dedication, consider mentoring a child. January, which is National Mentoring Month, is an ideal time of year to look into mentoring opportunities.

While many young people have positive role models at home, school or in their communities, others are not so fortunate and need basic adult guidance and encouragement. Others may have great role models, but lack a mentor who shares their specific skills or interests.

Remember, there are many programs out there with different levels of commitment. So even if you only have limited time to offer, there is likely an opportunity that would work for your schedule. To learn more, visit Mentoring.org.

This January, consider how you can best use your talents and time to encourage a child to succeed.