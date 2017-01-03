Curb muscle loss as you age

StatePoint

As the population of Americans over age 55 soars toward 70 million over the next decade, more Americans are searching beyond avoiding wrinkles and fine lines for tips, foods and products that will help them live the lives they desire well into their advanced years—and this includes muscle maintenance.

As people age past 30, they can lose up to eight percent of their muscle mass each decade. Finding a way to maintain muscle through the years has been one of the more elusive parts of the healthy aging quest.

“Muscle loss can really take its toll. Even simple movements like opening a jar of pickles or gardening, become more difficult,” said medical director of NYU Langone’s Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men’s Health, Dr. Steven Lamm. “When you have less muscle mass, the muscles you have must work harder. It can be exhausting.”

Per Dr. Lamm, there are a few easy steps that can keep your muscles healthy as you age — and new research shows there may even finally be a way to curb muscle loss associated with aging.

Be Active

One of the most effective ways to keep muscles in tip-top shape is to be active. Even quick exercises done regularly can make a huge difference in your muscle health. “Try the long route when you’re taking the dog for a walk or take the stairs instead of the escalator. Staying active can also maintain joint health,” said Dr. Lamm.

Feed Your Muscles

Most people know that protein is a building block for muscle, yet don’t get enough of it. Sleep also feeds muscle growth and recovery. “I tell my patients to aim for a regular sleep schedule of eight or nine hours each night to promote optimal muscle mass, heart health and brain health,” said Dr. Lamm.

Try a Supplement

You cannot halt aging, but new research shows you may be able to curb the muscle loss that comes with getting older. A new clinical study showed that daily supplementation with the super antioxidant, Pycnogenol (pic-noj-en-all), improved muscle function and endurance and reduced some of the symptoms accompanying muscle loss. “I’ve recommended Pycnogenol to my patients for years as a natural extract for healthy aging, and as an important building block of wellness. This research builds on those findings,” says Dr. Lamm.

Pycnogenol is one of the most researched ingredients on the market, and decades of research demonstrate the benefits of this natural extract for cognitive support, joint health, and skin health that all contribute to an overall healthier self as we age. It’s available in more than 700 dietary supplements, multi-vitamins and health products worldwide. For more information, visit pycnogenol.com.

Muscle maintenance is a key to healthy aging. Luckily, there are many steps you can take to prevent muscle loss and stay strong through the years.

