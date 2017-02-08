DIANA KRALL WORLD TOUR 2017–2018

The Garden is excited to celebrate it’s tenth Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series® season!

Enjoy live performances and concerts in the shadow of the Boise Foothills from the best national recording artists. As a friend of the Garden, you are the first to know who’s coming to town. Don’t forget, Garden members receive a $5 discount per ticket – join online or by phone! If you’re a new member, contact Taco Bell Arena to purchase your tickets during the pre-sale and for a discount 208-426-1766.

Diana Krall

Saturday, July 29, 2017

7:00 p.m.

TICKETS

General Admission

Bring your own low-back chairs or blankets to place on the field!



General Admission: $58.75*

Member General Admission: $53.75*

VIP Options

VIP Table for 6: $750

VIP Canopy for 12: $1500

If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the gate the night of the show.

Member’s Only Pre-Sale:

Wednesday, February 8 at 10am – Thursday, February 9 at 10pm

Public Sale begins:

Friday, February 10 at 10am

Special offer! Tickets for this show includes a copy of Diana Krall’s forthcoming album. You will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem this offer following your ticket purchase. Please allow 7 business days for this email to arrive.

NEW 2017 – The Idaho Botanical Garden will no longer be selling Outlaw Field tickets, with the exception of VIP seating. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and Taco Bell Arena.

See below for full details on ticket purchasing.

* Service Fees apply.

Idaho Botanical Garden Member Benefits

Become a Garden Member and receive a number of benefits. Members are eligible to:

Purchase concert tickets in advance of the general public

Receive a discount: tickets are $5.00 less per ticket for Garden Members than for the general public

Access to the Members Only line for faster entry the day of the show!

Number of tickets eligible to purchase at the Garden Member rate:

Individual – Sustaining Membership – 4

Sponsoring- 6

Patron – 8

Perennial Society – 10

Garden Steward – 25

To become a Garden Member, call the Membership Department at (208) 343-8649, Taco Bell Arena at 208-426-1766, or visit our Membership page.

Garden Membership does not guarantee concert tickets.

Please note that Garden Event vouchers and passes are not valid for Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series.

PURCHASING TICKETS

There are 3 easy ways to purchase tickets

NEW 2017 – The Idaho Botanical Garden will no longer be selling Outlaw Field tickets, with the exception of VIP seating. Tickets available using options below:

Online: www.Ticketmaster.com Purchasers ordering online will have the option to have tickets mailed to them ($5 fee) or have e-tickets e-mailed to be printed at home.

Buy Tickets Now

NOTE about Member Discount and Ticketmaster Promo Code:

Members purchasing tickets ONLINE will receive their discount by using their unique Member ID(found on membership card) for the promotional code (do not include dashes (-). If you are a brand new member, you may contact Taco Bell Arena at 208-426-1766

By Phone: Taco Bell Arena – 208-426-1766 – Arena Box Office Hours: Monday – Friday: 10am–5pm MST, Saturday – Sunday: Closed

In Person: Taco Bell Arena ticket offices located in the southeast corner of the Taco Bell Arena, to the right of Entrance 2.

Arena Box Office Hours: Monday – Friday: 10pm – 5pm MST, Saturday – Sunday: Closed

Children’s Tickets:

Children 2 years old and younger do not need tickets.

Ticket Pick-up, Will Call, E-Tickets:

Tickets purchased directly through the Taco Bell Arena will be available for pick-up per order.

You may also choose to print your own ticket with the Ticketfast e-ticket option.

Garden members enjoy additional special benefits at the Outlaw Field concerts. Show your Idaho Botanical Garden membership card to enjoy a members-only entrance line staffed by friendly Garden volunteers, sign up at the Garden member’s booth for special passes to other Garden events, and more.

DAY OF SHOW TICKETS

Ticket prices may increase on the day of the show. There are no Garden Member discounts on day-of-show tickets.