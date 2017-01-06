SALES!

Downtown Bozeman Association and Downtown Merchants Present –

Downtown Winter Crazy Days 2017

The Downtown Bozeman Association and downtown merchants are proud to present the 2017 Winter Crazy Days! It’s the best winter sale in Bozeman! The Downtown Winter Crazy Days takes place through President’s Weekend on Friday, Feb. 17 through Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 (business hours vary).

Park once and visit nearly 100 downtown merchants that have unbelievable sales of winter merchandise to get their store ready for their new spring lines. Look out for the signage in their windows. Come stroll downtown and check out Downtown Winter Crazy Days and don’t forget FREE 2-hour parking EVERYWHERE in Downtown Bozeman!

The event is FREE and open to the public and will go on snow or shine!

For more information contact Downtown Bozeman Association at 406-586-4008 or check out our website at www.downtownbozeman.org.