DURABLE DECOR UPGRADES THAT ADD COMFORT AND STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Interior upgrades should make a big impact—adding style and comfort to your home. They should also last a long time, even if you have a busy household, with lots of foot traffic.

To add both form and function to your living spaces, consider the following ideas.

Paint and Decorate

Sometimes going from drab to fab is as simple as a paint job. Even if you’d like to keep your white walls, a fresh coat can make a room feel brighter, cleaner and more comfortable—however, you may want to consider the addition of an accent wall or textured design for some pop.

Don’t forget your prep work. Sanding and cleaning the walls helps ensure the paint applies nicely and looks great for a long time.

Redo Your Carpeting

Soft carpeting provides luxury and comfort at once. However, homeowners who have children or pets, or whose rooms otherwise see a lot of foot traffic may wonder if there is long-term value in installing soft carpeting? The answer is yes, as these days, there are options that are durable, soft and easy to clean.

Such carpet features as permanent built-in stain and soil protection, found in options like SmartStrand Silk Reserve by Mohawk Flooring, help to maintain a carpet’s beauty. Indeed, in an independent walk test, the carpeting endured 60,000 steps—the equivalent of seven years of foot traffic—and still remained beautiful. The carpet also comes with Mohawk’s All Pet Protection and Warranty, so pet owners have long-term protection. To learn more, visit MohawkFlooring.com.

Reupholster Furniture

Add beauty to your living spaces with a furniture facelift. New upholstery can add luxury and style to items that look worn out but are actually in great structural shape. Whether you are a DIY-er or you have this task done professionally, opt for scratch-resistant, hair-repelling leathers and fabrics, especially if you have children and pets or just prefer low maintenance furniture.

Give your home a touch of comfort and style with durable floor to ceiling updates.