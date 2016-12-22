EASY WAYS TO MAKE YOUR BATHROOM SAFER

StatePoint

You may think of your bathroom as a relaxing oasis. Unfortunately, bathrooms are actually the site of 200,000 injuries annually nationwide, according to the National Safety Council. These incidents happen to people of all ages—from young children who may see the bathroom as a play area, to expecting women whose balance may be off kilter, to seniors.

You can reduce the risk of falling by adding grab bars near the toilet, along the showerhead wall and on the back wall of the tub or shower. Grab bars also provide assistance for getting in and out of the tub, as well raising or lowering yourself onto the toilet.

Because people of all ages are prone to injury, adding these safety features is a good idea for every household. And these days, you can do so without compromising on style — brands like Moen offer grab bars in different sizes, finishes and styles, so these elements can blend seamlessly into any décor.

With a few simple considerations, you can prioritize safety in your home’s bathrooms.

PHOTO SOURCE: Moen