FUN, FESTIVE IDEAS TO SWEETEN EASTER CELEBRATIONS

Spring is here, which means it’s time for throwing memorable celebrations for friends and family. Whether you are hosting an Easter brunch or attending a spring picnic, you can make these occasions unforgettable with a few fun and festive additions.

Egg Hunt

No Easter celebration is complete without an egg decorating station for children and the young at heart. Stock up on a variety of paints, glitter, dye, stencils, and textured fabric, and let imaginations run wild.

Plan for your Easter egg hunt to take place outdoors, but have an indoor back-up in case the weather does not cooperate. Make sure to take all the ages of participants into account when deciding where to hide eggs!

Sweet Treats

Anyone with a sweet tooth knows that Easter and delicious treats go hand in hand, so pay extra attention to this essential element of your party. A candy buffet invites guests to try an assortment of treats. To satisfy everyone’s taste buds, offer milk and dark chocolates, lollypops, springtime truffles and sour bunnies.

Stick with go-to candy makers like See’s Candies, which uses high-quality ingredients and is one of the few remaining candy makers that ages its chocolate—a process that imparts a smoother, mellower flavor and elevates the overall taste experience, making it a great option for Easter entertaining.

Spruce Up

Take an opportunity to spring clean your home before your gathering. A new season and knowing guests will be coming over can be great motivators for sprucing up your home.

For décor, gather flowers to create colorful centerpieces, including tulips and Easter lilies. Use brightly colored tablecloths and runners, scattering confetti and small sweet treats on tables for a special touch.

Easter Basket

Whether crafting Easter baskets or looking for a gift to take to your host, candy is always a great choice. No matter what your basket or gift budget is, treats can be found in a variety of sizes and price ranges—from hand-decorated Rocky Road Eggs to chocolate bunnies and Strawberry Cream Lollypops. For more Easter inspiration, visit Sees.com or their Instagram page.

With a few sweet twists, you can spring into Easter with flair this year.