FINAL PERFORMANCES OF “LIVING THROUGH FIRE”

The Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s “CST on the Road,” is presenting the final public performances of Living Through the Fire, March 10 & 11 at the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls. This 45-minute, original musical tells the story of the 1910 Big Burn fire that devastated our region. It is entertaining and educational for the whole family!

Tickets are $20 at www.cdasummertheatre.com or (208) 660-2958.

Join Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre, for our Dinner Cabaret, March 17 & 18 at the beautiful Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls. It will be an evening of food, laughter and a little silliness as you enjoy a three course “European Inspired” dinner created by the culinary team of Mangia Catering and a three-act professional cabaret entertainment.

Beer and Wine available for purchase at additional cost!

The show begins at 7pm; Cocktail hour begins at 6pm

Join a couple as they take their dream trip to Europe before the birth of their first child. As they travel to Italy, Austria and Ireland, they experience the requisite culture-shock, but also fall more in love by the end of their journey. Four actors will play multiple characters in this comedic and silly dinner cabaret. Featuring: Sarah Dahmen, Jadd Davis, Kasey Davis & Henry McNulty. Tickets are $55 at www.cdasummertheatre.com or (208) 660-2958.