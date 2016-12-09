GIFTS OF IDAHO HISTORY

Idaho State Historical Society has gifts available at three locations.

Boise, ID – The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) offers a variety of gift options featuring Idaho history through the society’s rich collections and unique Idaho-themed merchandise.

ISHS has retail shops at three Boise locations: Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Rd., open daily noon to 5pm. (closed Dec. 24-25); Idaho State Archives, 2005 Old Penitentiary Rd., open Tuesday through Saturday 11am to 4pm (closed Dec. 24); and the Idaho Historical Museum, temporary location 214 Broadway Ave., open Monday through Friday 11am to 4pm (closing at 2pm Dec. 23). Selection varies by location and includes custom Old Pen hoodies, archival print reproductions, vintage inspired jewelry, their plush museum mascot, Deja Moo, the two-headed calf, and much more.

Exhibit details, programs, event schedules, museum renovation updates and more are available at history.idaho.gov. For additional information, contact Kim Taylor, 208-780-5192.