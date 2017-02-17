JOHN MELLENCAMP OUTLAW FIELD SUMMER CONCERT

Date – Wed 7 Jun | 6:30pm
Location – Idaho Botanical Garden
John Mellencamp “Sad Clown & Hillbillies Tour”
With support from special guest Emmylou Harris as well as Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeleine
Doors–5:30pm | Show–6:30pm
TICKETS
General Admission – Bring your own low-back chairs or blankets to place on the field!
- General Admission: $75.50*
- Member General Admission: $70.50*
- VIP Options
- VIP Table for 6: $900
- VIP Canopy for 12: $2,000
If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the gate the night of the show.
Member’s Only Pre-Sale:
Wednesday, February 22 at 10am–Thursday, February 23 at 10pm.
Public Sale begins:
Friday, February 24 at 10am.
NEW 2017 – The Idaho Botanical Garden will no longer be selling Outlaw Field tickets, with the exception of VIP seating. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and Taco Bell Arena.