Piano Concerto
KEVIN COLE CONCERT ON PIANO

SILVER SCREEN, BROADWAY GOLD
from Irving Berlin to Marvin Hamlisch
with Pianist Kevin Cole

Including songs on piano like I Got Rhythm and Puttin on the Ritz, join Kevin as he shares stories of this friendship with some of America’s Greatest Songwriters and tap your toes to his dazzling piano work!

Coeur d’Alene – June 6, 2017 – 7PM – The Kroc Center
1765 W Golf Course Rd, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

Tickets on Sale
llt.istartickets.com/tickets
$25 Admission
$15 Student Admission
LauraLittleTheatricals.com

