WHAT TO KNOW ON NATIONAL DONOR DAY

SPM Wire

National Donor Day, observed on February 14th, is a great time to register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, and to schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets.

With hundreds of thousands of patients on waiting list to receive an organ transplant nationwide, this is a simple and generous Valentine’s Day expression of love for others. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save or heal more than 75 lives through eye and tissue donation, according to the Donor Alliance.

In addition to registering to donate, be sure to also tell your family, to ensure your wishes are honored.