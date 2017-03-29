LAMB CHOPS & RED WINE: A PERFECT EASTER PAIRING

StatePoint

Easter is the perfect occasion to enjoy a glass of wine and share a meal with family and friends. If you are looking for a delicious wine pairing this holiday, consider a classic red variety like Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bold and spicy with luscious black fruits and a full body, Cabernet Sauvignon is a perfect choice for your Easter meal. In particular, Cabernet Sauvignons from the Rutherford section of Napa Valley are known for their exquisite power, balance, and concentration of fruit. They pair beautifully with all manner of foods.

A great option this holiday is 2014 Sequoia Grove Winery Napa Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $39.99), which features aromas of black cherries and blackberry, followed by cinnamon and a touch of black pepper. Firm tannins and deep dark berry flavors provide an elegant accompaniment to a traditional Easter meal, including sharp cheeses, roasted vegetables, and this simple preparation of lamb chops:

