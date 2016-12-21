LAST MINUTE HOLIDAY GIFT TIPS

StatePoint

Everyone needs to find great holiday gifts in a pinch from time to time. But just because you’re shopping last minute doesn’t mean these gifts shouldn’t be thoughtful.

Here are a few tips to make sure that presents purchased in the 11th hour are appreciated and enjoyed.

Strike the Right Mood

There is good news. You don’t need to break the bank on a day-long shopping excursion in order to find great items. Consider simple gifts that create that special feeling of home, such as American Home by Yankee Candle. The line features candles with holiday fragrances — such as Fresh Balsam Fir and Holiday Apple Wreath — for under $20 and are great for holiday entertaining. Jars, tumblers, tea lights and wax cubes all make warm, thoughtful gifts and are available at the grocery stores, drug stores and big box stores you visit every day, so you can conveniently do your holiday shopping during a busy time of year. Visit YCamericanhome.comto learn more.

Sign Them Up

A subscription service is a gift that keeps on giving all year long. In this regard, you can think beyond magazine subscriptions these days. “Subscription boxes,” which offer great products on a monthly basis, are an on-trend and fun gift that can be purchased in an instant. Themes for boxes are as eclectic as your gift recipients themselves and include books, socks, healthful snacks and beauty products.

Go Gift Cards

Crunched for time? Not exactly sure what a friend or family member wants or needs? Opt for a gift card that you can easily email or print out and put into a card. Many third-party gift card aggregators exist online, where you can quickly dash to a website and complete your transaction. Large online retailers also offer online gift cards to help you find a present fast — no matter his or her personal sense of style or interests.

Wrap Smart

Having extra materials for quick gift wrapping just makes sense all year long, but particularly during the holidays. Stay organized with a designated gift wrapping station throughout the season that features greeting cards, tape, scissors, ribbon, wrapping paper, gift bags, and tags. Gift bags and a bit of tissue paper can make a last minute gift go from flat to festive in moments, so stock up on these items in a variety of sizes so you are always ready to wrap.

Don’t get stressed about last minute gifting this holiday season. Being prepared can help ensure you put smiles on the faces of everyone on your list.

