COMEDY “THE LONE STAR LOVE POTION”

The American farce “The Lone Star Love Potion” opens January 13th at Stage Coach Theatre.

The owner of a vast fortune and a two hundred thousand acre Texas ranch has died. The will refers to a formula and a sample of what appears to be a love potion. Can it really work? It has the potential to be worth billions to whoever can obtain it! Before long everyone is testing it with hilarious results. Only in the last 30 seconds of the play is the surprising truth revealed.

“Gales of laughter approach hurricane force.” -Boca Raton News. Written by Michael Parker. Directed by Kelliey Black Chavez

Run Dates: 1/13, 1/14, 1/19, 1/20, 1/21, 1/22, 1/26, 1/27, 1/28, 1/29, 2/2, 2/3 and 2/4

Appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/org/2762190930

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Student, senior and military discounts are offered on Thursday and Sunday performance. Eventbrite sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Show Times: Thurs 7:30pm, Fri & Sat 8:00pm, Saturday matinee at 2:00

stagecoachtheatre.com

UPCOMING PLAYS

Sylvia-Romantic Comedy directed by Jeff Thomson. 3/3, 3/4, 3/9, 3/10, 3/11, 3/12, 3/16, 3/17 and 3/18. Auditions on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m and 22nd at 5pm

Mauritius-Dramatic Comedy directed by Joseph Wright. 4/14, 4/15, 4/20, 4/21, 4/22, 4/23, 4/27, 4/28 and 4/29. Auditions on February 18-19, 2017 at 2pm

9 to 5-The Dolly Parton Musical directed by Steven Santos. 5/26, 5/27, 6/1, 6/2, 6/3, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9 and 6/10. Auditions on March 4-5 at 2pm

The Star Spangled Girl-Neil Simon Comedy directed by Shelby Deaton. 7/7, 7/8, 7/13, 7/14, 7/15, 7/16, 7/20, 7/21 and 7/22. Auditions on May 13-14 at 2pm

ABOUT SCT: Stage Coach Theatre has been producing plays for 35 consecutive seasons in the Treasure Valley. We are dedicated to bringing quality contemporary live theatre that reflects and celebrates the human spirit for, by and accessible to the community. Stage Coach Theatre is a community theatre and a 501(c)3 non-profit.