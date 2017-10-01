Loved Ones Notice Telltale Signs of Alzheimer’s During the Holidays

During the holidays, families come together from near and far to celebrate the season. Often it is also a time when family members begin to notice subtle changes in loved ones that were not apparent before.

“If family members notice even subtle change, it is important to follow up with someone,” said Lynn Mullowney, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Our helpline staff is available around the clock—even on holidays—to provide no-cost, confidential care consultation from master’s-level clinicians who can help with decision-making support, crisis assistance, and education on issues families face.”

The professionals at the Alzheimer’s Association toll-free helpline assist callers with questions about Alzheimer’s warning signs, help getting a diagnosis, and resources available for people living with Alzheimer’s, their friends, and family.

If you have a family member living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, the holidays can be challenging. With some planning and adjusted expectations, your celebrations can still be happy, memorable occasions.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.