NATURAL TIPS TO BEAT SEASONAL RESPIRATORY HEALTH CHALLENGES

Spring and summer can be particularly difficult times of year for those with respiratory health challenges, when simple activities like gardening, walking the dog and reading a book on the patio can cause itching, wheezing, sneezing and trouble breathing.

“It is all about improving one’s immune function in response to environmental factors, which can mean the difference between perpetual discomfort and a happy, vital spring and summer,” says Kelly Heim, PhD, senior director of Scientific Affairs at Pure Encapsulations, a leading manufacturer of dietary supplements.

Whether you are looking to make your garden the envy of the neighborhood, or you simply want to stay active and comfortable while enjoying the outdoors, consider the following treatments and tips.

Something Sweet

Honey isn’t just delicious; it can be therapeutic, potentially helping you to alleviate seasonal symptoms. However, it is important you select honey produced in your local area for this strategy to work. You should also know that this immunotherapeutic approach won’t protect against all the causes of respiratory health challenges.

Dietary Supplements

Your nutritional intake can have a large impact on the way you feel in spring. Consider a dietary supplement designed to support both innate and adaptive immune response. For example, Pure Encapsulations Aller-Essentials with EpiCor contains a blend of nutrients and herbal extracts designed to promote healthy immune function in response to environmental factors.

Research suggests that it enhances natural killer cell activation, B cell and T cell function, and salivary IgA levels; and that the quercetin, hesperidin and vitamin C in the supplement provide additional support for stabilizing mast cells which can release histamines and exacerbate respiratory issues. More information can be found at PureEncapsulations.com/alleressentials.

Practical Considerations

While building up your immune response is crucial in the battle against respiratory problems, you can make your home a healthy oasis from with a few practical considerations. Create a makeshift mudroom or landing zone in your foyer. Remove shoes and outer layers when you get home, and ask your guests to do the same upon arrival.

Keep your bedroom particularly protected from the outdoors, for example, don’t toss the same jeans and clothing that have been on a picnic blanket on your bedspread. Wash your hair in the evening before going to sleep, particularly after a day in the garden, and remember to change and launder your pillows and linens regularly.

Ask a Doctor

When it comes to health, there is no one-size-fits all solution. Talk with your health care provider, who can help you pinpoint the exact source of your suffering, in order to determine the best treatment options for you.

