Pirates of Penzance In-Concert; a fundraiser Dinner Show benefiting Christian Youth Theater North Idaho. Presented by CYT North Idaho. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience this fun show performed by some of the best talent in the Northwest!

Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular show, The Pirates of Penzance, is a rollicking, delightfully funny tale of a soft-tempered seafaring band. Mistakenly apprenticed to a pirate (instead of a pilot) by his nursemaid Ruth at the age of eight, the handsome Frederic is now twenty-one and, though quite fond of the group of joyous and fun-loving pirates, chooses to abandon his profession and “lead a blameless life henceforth,” dedicating himself instead to their eradication. Beloved since its premiere in 1879, Pirates of Penzance is a delightful farce of a classic that is fun for all ages.

Tickets on sale now!

Just one performance on Saturday, February 4th at 7:00pm at Candlelight Christian Fellowship, 5725 N Pioneer Dr., Coeur d’Alene.

Tickets are $30/person or $200/table of 8 and includes dinner, beverages, and dessert. For more information, email cytteri@gmail.com.

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at (208) 277-5727.