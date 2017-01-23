NEW BOOK, RAILROADS THROUGH THE COEUR D’ALENES

Railroads Though The Coeur D’Alenes

Jan. 17, 2017

By John V. Wood

Published by the Museum of North Idaho

304 pages, over 400 photos, 8.5 x 11, Hardcover $49.95. ISBN 978-0-9825220-8-0

The Museum of North Idaho is pleased to announce the arrival of its latest book: Railroads Through the Coeur d’Alenes. Since the first edition of Railroads Through the Coeur d’Alenes was published in 1983 by Caxton Printers, Ltd., much has happened. This revised edition includes the history of the last Burlington Northern train. The train traveled the old NP Coeur d’Alene Branch culminating in its abandonment and the end of Union Pacific Railroad service to the Coeur d’Alene Mining Area. The book features a new layout and over 400 photographs. Images are accompanied with first-hand accounts of early day residents, illustrations and maps that speak far more eloquently than any text could. Many never before published photographs include the work of well-known rail photographers Warren McGee, Phil Hastings, F. J. Haynes, Ron Nixon, Otto Perry, and Don Roberts – as well as over 100 photographs from the Barnard-Stockbridge Collection (Barnard Studio of Wallace, Idaho). Many of these new images produced from the original 8 x 10 glass plate negatives.

While the term “pictorial history” is very appropriate, it must also be stressed that the carefully researched text provides a definitive history of the railroads in the Coeur d’Alenes. This revised edition not only updates the original—adding the sad note of the last railroad, Union Pacific, leaving the area—but also a wealth of photographs the author collected in the years following the first edition. Whatever the future might hold for the Coeur d’Alene mines, the glories of its past that railroads made possible are secure. Those who love to look back upon those times will delight in reading Railroads Through the Coeur d’Alenes.

About the Author

Author John Wood was raised in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the town where his first ancestor arrived in 1889. He was raised in a family that steeped in him a love of history—especially the history of North Idaho. His family frequently took Sunday drives visiting its different areas, and one that stood out was the Coeur d’Alene Mining District. The huge jumbles of mining structures that formed the complex of the Morning Mine Concentrator just west of Mullan and those of the Hecla at Burke made a lasting impression. His love of railroads also began in childhood with Lionel model train sets and the sights and sounds of the huge Northern Pacific locomotives on the mainline crossing the Rathdrum Prairie.

After graduating from high school in Coeur d’Alene, John attended the University of Idaho where he earned a B.S. degree in 1968. He also met his future wife there, and the couple married after his graduation.He then moved to his first teaching position in Corvallis, Oregon. While in Corvallis, he worked on his M.S. degree which he achieved in 1973. Soon after this, a chance encounter with a photograph of a narrow gauge train at Wallace started him on a long journey of historical research and writing.

In addition to writing Railroads Through the Coeur d’Alenes, he has written numerous articles on the history of the area.Mr. Wood has been asked to speak at a number of locations in the Inland Empire and Oregon, mostly on various aspects of railroad history. In 1983, he started researching and writing about steamboats on Lake Coeur d’Alene. This work is nearly complete and the Museum of North Idaho will publish the book.

To Purchase the Book

This hardcover book is $49.95 plus $5.00 shipping. It is available through the Museum of North Idaho, PO Box 812, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816-0812, 208-664-3448, The Well-Read Moose (Coeur d’Alene), The Paper House (St. Maries), Sunset Junction (Spokane), Bonner Books (Bonners Ferry) or on line at museumni.org. The Museum of North Idaho has published over twenty books including several railroad books.