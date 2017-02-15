SHOPPING SMARTER TO HELP YOUR HOUSEHOLD ROUTINE

StatePoint

If you follow awards shows to learn about the best movies and music, why not do the same to learn about the household products your family uses on a daily basis?

Innovative products are awarded annually by “Product of the Year,” the world’s largest consumer-voted award, backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationwide survey conducted by research partner Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer research.

“Competition is fierce among consumer brands, with thousands of new products introduced to the market each year,” says Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year USA. “Savvy shoppers can let the annual winners list serve as their own in-the-know guide.”

To try something new, consider these highlights from 2017’s winner’s circle:

• Enjoy greater visibility behind the wheel by replacing wiper blades with Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blades, two-in-one wipers which also treat your windshield with a water-repelling coating.

• Don’t sacrifice style for comfort. Transform your favorite fashion heels into comfy sneakers with Amopé GelActiv Insoles, which use ultra-thin gel technology.

• Freshen up on-the-go with SweetSpot Labs Washes, pH Balanced, 98 percent natural and gynecologist-recommended wipes. Refreshing and convenient, each of the three scents can be used all over your body.

• Go green on laundry day with a 65 percent bio-based detergent, as certified by the USDA BioPreferred Program. Effective at stain removal, whiteness and color care, even in energy-saving cold water, Tide purclean is also free of dyes, chlorine, phosphates and optical brighteners, and is produced with renewable wind power electricity at a site that sends zero manufacturing waste to landfills.

• Keep eyes feeling great without preservatives by using Clear Eyes Pure Relief Preservative Free Eye Drops. The first of its kind available over-the-counter, the bottle has a unique purifying filter to keep bacteria out, and is available in multi-symptom and for dry eyes.

• Part with sugar sweetly by using SPLENDA Naturals Sweetener, which gets its sweetness from Reb D, one of the tastier extracts of the stevia plant, so there’s no bitter aftertaste. Totally natural, it has no added flavors, preservatives or GMO ingredients.

• Update your loaf with Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread. Sliced thick which a soft texture, rich flavor and creamy character, this bread is made without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors.

• To be enjoyed on its own, or alongside truffle risotto, beef tenderloin with mushrooms or goat cheese potatoes, The Broken Clouds Pinot Noir from ALDI is a medium dry red wine from Sonoma Coast, California.

• Clean and also disinfect household surfaces with Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, which kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. The new texture traps and lifts messes from countertops, finished wood, stainless steel and electronics.

• Get your vitamins in a convenient and tasty gummy form with Centrum MultiGummies, which are specially formulated for men and women to provide key nutrients that help support energy, immunity and metabolism.

• Get quicker relief with Mucinex Fast-Max and Sinus-Max Liquid Gels, which dissolve quickly to bust mucus and alleviate your worst cold, flu and sinus symptoms.

To take a cue from other shoppers like you, check out the full list of winners at ProductoftheYearUSA.com.

From medicine cabinet to kitchen cabinet, consider energizing your household with these new and innovative products.