A SIMPLE SPRING CLEANING CHECKLIST

It’s the time of year to roll up your sleeves and do some spring cleaning. Experts point out that it’s helpful to streamline the tools you use to do the job and the tasks you seek to accomplish.

“An all-purpose cleaner and a tough degreasing agent can be used in so many areas of the home,” says Jeff Devlin, a licensed contractor who’s appeared on several home improvement television shows. Devlin’s first tip: look to reduce the number of products in your cleaning arsenal. “Along with high-quality sprays and cloths, I use one all-purpose cleaner that also contains degreasing ingredients.”

Devlin, along with Mean Green and its line of heavy-duty, all-purpose cleaners offer these different strategies for critical areas of your home.

Stove and range hoods: While you should be cleaning these areas regularly after food preparation, take this opportunity to conduct a more thorough cleaning. Spray cleaner directly on the mess for up to two minutes. Wipe clean with a sponge or cloth. Then rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Sinks and counter tops: Sinks and counter tops can be a trap for food, grease, grime and soap scum. Generously spray non-porous surfaces with your cleaner then rinse with clean water.

Stove exhaust filter: The grease buildup that collects on the stove's exhaust filter can be a tough nut to crack. In a sink basin, mix 8 ounces of a concentrated multi-surface cleaner and 1 gallon of hot water and submerge the filter. Place the filter in a sink or dishpan and pour in concentrated cleaner to cover. Allow the filter to soak for 30 minutes. Drain the dishpan and rinse thoroughly with hot water.

Floors: Give your floors a mopping. Mix 4 ounces of cleaning solution with 1 gallon of warm water. Apply with mop or sponge.

Garbage cans and diaper pails: Bags often leak nastiness into the bottom of the garbage can, which can easily be missed when quickly replacing the bag. Turn your cleanser's nozzle to spray and generously cover the can. Wipe or brush any areas that have any residue. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Showers, tubs and tile: Use your cleaning agent at full strength and generously spray surfaces directly. Allow it to penetrate the soap scum for up to two minutes. Do not allow to dry. Wipe away with a coarse sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Toilets: Let's face it. This isn't anyone's favorite job but it has to be done. Turn that nozzle to spray and generously spray the outside of the toilet. Wipe clean with a paper towel, then give a quick rinse.

Patio: For patios, outdoor furniture, concrete, vinyl fences and siding, use the same cleaner outdoors: simply spray, then wipe clean with a cloth or sponge and rinse surfaces with clean water. While you're at it, consider removing grease and grime from tools, engine parts, tires, sports gear and lawn equipment.

For efficiency, consider cleaning solutions that don’t require pre-cleaning, such as Mean Green Super Strength Cleaner & Degreaser, the strongest all-purpose cleaner available. More tips for getting your spring to-dos completed can be found at meangreendegreaser.com.

“Make spring cleaning simple and effective by using smart strategies on every surface of your home,” said Devlin.

