SIMPLE WAYS TO INCORPORATE EXERCISE INTO YOUR DAILY LIFE

StatePoint

When constantly struggling to juggle your unending daily responsibilities of life, trying to squeeze in time to exercise can be a daunting task.

Throughout the day, you may be faced with the difficult choice: to move or not to move. Luckily, there are many simple changes you can incorporate into your daily routine! You can squeeze in that extra bit of movement, such as parking a bit farther away from your destination or opting to take the stairs versus riding the elevator.

Additionally, experts recommend isometrics, a form of exercise that involves tensing muscles without moving them. This has been shown to be an effective way to increase strength and boost metabolism, as well as maintain a healthy weight and improve overall health—all in ways that fit a busy schedule.

In fact, with just 15 minutes per day, isometric exercises have proven to increase strength by 30 percent over six weeks, according to studies. Among its many health benefits, isometrics can also improve stamina, combat osteoporosis, reduce pain and even lower blood pressure.

While it’s often today’s technology that keeps people strapped to their chairs and chained to their couches, certain new technological advancements encourage just the opposite, serving as exceptional healthy lifestyle resources. One such program harnessing the benefits of isometrics is Activ5 from Activbody. This new and innovative portable, handheld fitness device works with a downloadable companion app to coach users through fun and simple five-minute, low-impact isometric workouts. These workouts can be performed discreetly at work, in the comfort of home or when traveling. Featuring over 100 unique workouts personalized for users’ individual fitness levels, it includes a suite of games to make fitness more fun. It’s as though you have an enthusiastic, animated personal trainer right in your pocket.

“Most of us sit way too much. Although we all want to be more fit, for many of us it’s nearly impossible to carve out time to get to the gym,” says Activbody CEO, Leo Griffin. “We wanted to create a way for people to get a full body workout quickly and effectively during their downtime, while still having fun and being entertained.”

Also the Activ5 app measures data such as strength, precision and other personal metrics, giving users an opportunity to track their progress. To learn more about isometric exercise or to download the app, visit TryActiv5.com.

While the idea of heading to the gym after a jam-packed day may sound exhausting, making health a priority and incorporating some extra movement in your day is easier than ever before. It may be as simple as playing with the grandkids in the yard. Or you could squeeze in a five-minute game using a fitness app at your desk. By keeping fitness fun and convenient, you will be more likely to embrace it as part of a healthy lifestyle.