SMART KITCHEN UPGRADE IDEAS TO HELP YOU SAVE TIME

StatePoint

Most home cooks want the flexibility of preparing complicated meals with ease and convenience. However, even those with a deft culinary hand may be limited by their tools, space and appliances.

Smartly outfitting your kitchen can help you jump meal preparation hurdles, particularly if you are someone who is inclined to prepare multi-course meals. Consider space-saving appliances with versatile functionality that can do more than one job at a time. Just as you can multitask, so should your kitchen appliances.

Experts point out that it all boils down to the capabilities of your oven range. When pressed for time, you may have compromised on cooking times or temperature, leaving dishes to suffer through over or under-cooking. Home chefs with this problem should consider upgrading to a double oven range, which would allow you to cook multiple dishes at separate temperatures. Consider the flexibility of being able to bake cookies in convection mode at 350 degrees while simultaneously broiling chicken, all in one unit.

If you do plan to make this upgrade, consider your needs and options. For example, if an electric connection is the only option for cooking, consider Verona’s 36 inch fully electric double oven range, which offers cooking performance one might not expect from a fully electric range. Also available in dual fuel and all gas options, the Verona double oven ranges are fully equipped with two easily programmed multi-function ovens and provide multiple cooking modes, including baking, defrosting and broiling.

When form is just as important as function, consider ILVE’s larger double oven range options in 40, 48 and 60 inch sizes. All sizes feature two multi-function ovens and added multi-tasking tools such as a rotisserie and warming drawer. Cooktop options such as a French top and removable griddle give even more flexibility to ambitious home cooks.

With a dual oven range, you may find that a separate built-in oven becomes unnecessary, freeing up valuable cabinet space and valuable dollars for other useful chef’s tools and supplies. Additionally, upgrading your most important appliances can help you work smarter, not harder.

Love cooking? Give yourself the tools that allow you to get more done.