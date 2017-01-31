SURVEY UNMASKS THE PECULIAR BEHAVIORS OF PET OWNERS

StatePoint

Do you share a playlist with your poodle? Take a bath with your turtle? It might seem far-fetched, but since many people treat pets like family, they often let them do surprising things.

A recent survey, commissioned by Moen, conducted online by Harris Poll, finds that, among other things, 43 percent of Americans who have ever owned a pet have let their pet lick their plate before washing them. From bathing with pets to letting them sit at the dinner table, pet owners do peculiar things.

“Almost all of us have had at least one furry friend in our lifetime,” says Andrea Maher, senior marketing communications specialist, Moen. “What’s different about today’s pets, however, is that we truly treat them like family. Sometimes, even better.”

To make pets feel like someone is with them at all times, some people leave the TV on for them. And some do a bit more. Indeed, the average amount Americans who have ever owned a pet spend on their pet per month is $55, outside of medical expenses.

“We’ve heard from customers who have installed Pot Filler faucets to fill dog water bowls, those who’ve created pet bathing stations with our powerful handshowers, and even some who have bathtubs dedicated solely to washing pets,” adds Maher. “It’s no longer a ‘man’s world’ these days. It’s a ‘pet’s world,’ and we’re just living in it.”