TIPS TO REFRESH YOURSELF IN THE NEW YEAR

StatePoint

Want to update and improve yourself for the New Year? A few top-to-bottom tweaks can help you look and feel your best.

Update Staples

Staples and basics don’t need to change with the seasons, however it’s important to update these elements when they’re worn out, no longer fit, or are simply outdated. Evaluate your shoes, bags, jackets with these criteria in mind and replace any items as needed.

If there are items that you love that are in disrepair but you can’t imagine parting with, take this opportunity to re-sole and shine those shoes and replace that lost button. You’ll improve these items’ usefulness and breathe new life into them. You’ll also look more put together once these items are refurbished.

Look Back

Refreshing your look doesn’t necessarily mean going ultra-modern. Sometimes a vintage look can make a bigger statement. Accessorize with a timepiece that is elegant, classic and will never go out of style. It will serve as a nice complement to any outfit, whether you’re headed to work or going to a party. To combine style with precision, consider the A168WG-9VT from the Casio Vintage Collection, which has a sleek gold colored band and a digital display.

Get Groomed

A new haircut can do wonders. Even if you’re growing your hair long, a trim can make you look polished and groomed. Not only that, it eliminates split ends and keeps hair healthy. For extra edge, men may want to consider indulging in a professional shave while they are at the barber.

Follow a Trend

Take a cue from the color experts and add a few items to your wardrobe with Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2017, “Greenery.” A yellow-green hue evocative of spring, this color can add a bright element to your look and is totally on-trend.

By looking back and looking ahead, you can get inspired to update your look for a new year.