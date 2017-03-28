WHAT IS THE “TRUMP” TAX MARCH IN BOISE?

A number of individuals desperately want President Trump to release his tax returns. They say, without his returns, Americans are in the dark about Trump’s conflicts of interest, his foreign entanglements, and whether he even pays any taxes at all.

To this end a “Tax March” is being held:

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm–2:00 pm

WHERE: Boise, Idaho, on the Capital steps

700 W. Jefferson Street

GUEST SPEAKERS

MUSIC BY IDAHO PEACE BAND

LOCAL CONTACT: GUYMICHELLE@HOTMAIL.COM

WHAT IS THE TAX MARCH?

“The Tax March isn’t an organization – it’s a movement. Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump told the American people he would release his tax returns and come clean about his business dealings, as presidential candidates and presidents have done for decades. Despite intense public pressure, President Donald Trump has not yet done so. In refusing to release these tax returns, he is able to hide his business dealings, financial ties, and conflicts of interest.”

“Within days of his inauguration, the White House petition calling on Trump to release his tax returns garnered the most signatures on a White House petition, ever. The Trump administration’s response? ‘People don’t care.'”

“On April 15th, we’re marching on Washington, D.C., and in communities across the country to show that we do care. And that we’re not going away. Tens of thousands of Americans will send a clear message to Donald Trump: The president is accountable to the American people, and he must answer to us.”