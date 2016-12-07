WINTER GARDEN A GLOW – 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Now open nightly through January 1st

Have you seen the Garden glow this winter? Idaho Botanical Garden is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Winter Garden aGlow!

See over 300,000 sparkling lights artfully displayed throughout the Garden. Special features include: visits from Santa Friday–Mondays thru December 24; the Holiday Express, a G-scale model train; local choir performances; complementary cocoa, cider, and cookies, and the Garden Store open each night with the popular ‘holiday specs’ to view the lights in a whole new way!

Winter Garden aGlow

presented by Mountain America Credit Union

November 24, 2016 – January 1, 2017

6:00pm–9:00pm

For more information click here.

Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Year’s Day – rain, shine or snow!