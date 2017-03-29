RELAX & REFRESH, WRITERS’ RETREAT

The Writers’ Retreat is Sponsored by Idaho Creative Authors Network

The Idaho Creative Authors Network (ICAN) is honored to present their Relax and Refresh Writers’ Retreat, which will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, at historical Givens Hot Springs 11309 Idaho State Hwy. 78, Melba, Idaho 83641. 208-495-2000

According to co-sponsor, Sheila Eismann, this event is designed for writers to make true progress on their current writing project, receive tutoring help from the ICAN Executive Committee, as well as to relax after a day of creating and networking in this peaceful country setting.

Additionally, swimming in Givens’ natural warm waters is included in the ticket price along with a barbecue lunch. Wi-Fi is available at the facility. Writers can end the day feeling accomplished and relaxed! During the event, the sponsors will feature their books for sale.

Attendees will need to bring their writing project(s), laptops if desired, pens, notebooks, lawn chair, swimsuit, and towel.

Family members can join the attendees for swimming at a reduced rate payable at the door to Givens Hot Springs.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit: eventbrite.com

For information on the Idaho Creative Authors Network, please visit: facebook.com/idahocreativeauthorsnetwork