2019 NAMPA Awards — ISI Getting Better All the Time

We hate to brag, but our publications just keeping getting better. We’ve got 14 2019 NAMPA awards to prove it!
In 2018 our efforts were recognized when we came home with 11 awards from the North America Mature Publishers Association (NAMPA) conference. This year found us with 14 NAMPA awards in hand—for writing, design, and general excellence overall.
We couldn’t have done it without our dedicated staff and collection of super-hero writers, who consistently give us fresh content that’s relevant and impactful to our readers.
It only confirms what we’ve known all along—any aches and pains from our efforts to provide great content for Idaho and Montana seniors have all been well worth it.
We hope, dear reader, that you enjoy our papers as much as we do!
General Excellence
Second place: Montana Senior News
Personal essay
- First place, Montana Senior News: “Pair of Loafers” by Russell Rowland
- Second place, Montana Senior News: “My Name is Michelle, and I Think I’m Your Daughter” by Gail Jokerst
- Third place, Idaho Senior Independent: “Casino Wisdom” by Aaron Parrett
Profile
- First place, Idaho Senior Independent: “Lady Long Rider: Alone Across the Globe” by C.W. Guthrie
How-to/Do-It-Yourself Feature
- First place, Idaho Senior Independent: “Tips for First-Time Snowbirds” by Gail Jokerst
- Second place, Montana Senior News: “Cracker Crust Pizza” by Steve Heikkila
Topical Issues
- Second place, Montana Senior News: “Montana Pride: LGBTQ Seniors Realize Progress but Still a Ways to Go” by Aaron Parrett
- Third place, Idaho Senior Independent: “Find Hope and Healing After Loved One’s Suicide” by Dianna Troyer
Feature Layout
- Third place, Montana Senior News: “Montana’s Bleu Horses” (layout by Jonathan Rimmel)
Overall Design
- Third place, Montana Senior News
Best Single Color Ad
- Third place, Idaho Senior Independent
Website General Excellence
- First place, Idaho Senior Independent
- Second place, Montana Senior News