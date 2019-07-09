Aging Wisely — Words to Live by

Here’s a list for aging wisely, which has been circulating around the interwebs. We think it is relevant, and inspirational, for our senior readership. We hope you enjoy these words of wisdom.

It’s time to use the money you have saved.

Spend it and enjoy it. Don’t just keep it for those who may have no idea of the sacrifices you made to earn it. Remember there is nothing more dangerous than a relative with big plans for your hard-earned money. This stage of life is also a bad time for new investments, even if it seems risk-free. Investments this late in life only bring problems and worries. Enjoy some peace and quiet.

Stop worrying about the finances of your kids and grandchildren.

Don’t feel bad about spending your money on yourself. You’ve taken care of them for many years, and you’ve taught them what you could. You gave them an education, food, shelter, and support. It is now their responsibility to earn their own money and provide for themselves. They will be OK on their own.

Stay healthy without a lot of physical effort.

Do moderate exercise, like going for walks every day. Eat well and get plenty of sleep. It’s easy to become ill, and it gets harder to remain healthy. That is why you need to keep yourself in good shape, and be aware of your medical and physical needs.

Always buy the best and most beautiful items for your significant other.

The reward of enjoying your money with your partner is priceless. One day one of you will miss the other, and the money will not provide any comfort then, so enjoy it together while you can.

Don’t stress over the little things in life.

You’ve already overcome so much in your life. You have good memories and bad ones, but the important thing is the present. Don’t let the past drag you down, and don’t let the future frighten you. Feel good in the present day. Small issues will soon be forgotten.

Always keep love and romance alive.

Love your partner, love life, love your family, love your neighbor, love your cat or dog. Always remember this quote: “A man is not old as long as he has intelligence and affection.”

Be strong and proud, both inside and out.

Don’t stop going to your hair salon or barber. Do your nails, go to the dermatologist and the dentist, keep your perfumes and creams well stocked. When you are well-maintained on the outside, it seeps in, making you feel proud and strong. ”

Don’t lose sight of fashion trends for your age, but keep your own sense of style.

There’s nothing worse than an older person trying to wear what the youngsters are wearing. You’ve developed your own sense of what looks good on you— keep it and be proud of it. It’s part of who you are.

ALWAYS stay up-to-date.

Read newspapers, surf the Internet, and watch the news. Make sure you have an active email account, and try to use one of the social networks. You’ll be surprised what old friends you’ll meet. Keeping in touch with the people you know is important.

Respect the younger generation and their opinions.

Hopefully, they will return the respect. They may not have the same ideals as you, but they are the future and will take the world in their direction. Give advice, not criticism, and try to remind them that yesterday’s wisdom still applies today.

Never use the phrase, “In my day.”

Your day is now. As long as you’re alive, you are part of this time. You may have been younger, but you are still you. Have fun and enjoy life. You have a lifetime of experiences and knowledge that can be shared with anyone who is willing to listen and learn.

Embrace your golden years; don’t become bitter and surly.

Life is too short to waste your days on the latter. Spend your time with positive, cheerful people, and your days will be much better. Spending your time with bitter people will make you older and harder to be around.

Do not surrender to the temptation of living with your children if you have a financial choice.

Being with family sounds great, but we all need our privacy. They need theirs, and you need yours. If you’ve lost your partner (my deepest condolences), and don’t want to live alone, then find a person to move in with you and help out.

Don’t abandon your hobbies.

If you don’t have any, make some new ones. You can travel, hike, cook, read, and dance. You can adopt a cat or a dog, grow a garden, play cards, checkers, chess, dominoes, golf. You can paint, volunteer or just collect certain items. Find something you like and spend some time having fun with it.

Accept invitations, even if you don’t feel like it.

Try to go to baptisms, parties, graduations, birthdays, weddings, and conferences. Experience something new or something old, but don’t get upset when you’re not invited. Some events are limited by resources, and not everyone can be hosted. The important thing is to leave the house from time to time. Go to museums or go walk through a park. Get out there.

Be a conversationalist.

Talk less and listen more. Listen first and answer questions, but don’t go off into long stories unless asked to. Speak in courteous tones, and try not to complain or criticize too much, unless you really need to. Try to accept situations as they are. Everyone is going through the same things, and people have a low tolerance for hearing complaints. Always find some good things to say as well.

Pain and discomfort go hand-in-hand with getting older.

Try not to dwell on it, but accept them as a part of the cycle of life we’re all going through. Try to minimize the pain and discomfort in your mind. They are not who you are; they are something that life added to you. If they become your entire focus, you lose sight of the person you used to be.

If you’ve been offended by someone, forgive them.

If you’ve offended someone—apologize. Don’t be resentful. It only serves to make you sad and bitter. It doesn’t matter who was right. Someone once said: “Holding a grudge is like taking poison and expecting the other person to die.” Don’t take that poison. Forgive, forget and move on with your life.

If you have a strong belief, savor it.

But don’t waste your time trying to convince others. They will make their own choices no matter what you tell them, and it will only bring you frustration. Live your faith and set an example. Live true to your beliefs, and let that memory sway them.

Laugh. Laugh A LOT.

Laugh at everything. Remember, you are one of the lucky ones. You managed to have a life, a long one. Many never get to this age, never get to experience a full life. But you did. So what’s not to laugh about? Find the humor in your situation.

Take no notice of what others say about you and even less notice of what they might be thinking.

They’ll do it anyway, and you should have pride in yourself and what you’ve achieved. Let them talk, and don’t worry. They have no idea about your history, your memories, or the life you’ve lived so far. There’s still much to be written, so get busy writing, and don’t waste time thinking about what others might think. Now is the time to be at rest, at peace, and as happy as you can be!

REMEMBER: “Life is short…Live, Love, and Laugh.”

