Crowd-Pleasing Easter Brunch

(FAMILY FEATURES) Easter is a time to celebrate with friends and family. You can create a crowd-pleasing brunch with affordable, high-quality ingredients, wine and tablescape decor.

Elevate your holiday brunch beyond an egg casserole with a Spiral Ham with Red Wine and Citrus Glaze as the centerpiece for your table.

Finish the meal with a Mini Blueberry Chocolate Tart for a dessert that’s perfect for spring. Combining sweet and fruity notes, this treat can leave your guests craving more.

From brunch essentials and beverages to fruits, veggies, snacks and more, you can make Easter pop. Plus, chocolates, candy, and flowers add a splash of color to your table or any Easter basket.

Spiral Ham with Red Wine and Citrus Glaze

Recipe courtesy of Rebecca Gallop (@adailysomething) on behalf of ALDI

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes per pound of ham

Ingredients

1 Appleton Farms Spiral Cut Double Glazed Brown Sugar Ham (about 4 pounds), reserving liquid

1/2 cup red wine

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 dash salt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Ham Preparation

Heat oven to 325 F. Place ham in roasting pan on rack. Pour reserved liquid over ham and cover tightly with foil. Bake 10-12 minutes per pound.

Glaze Preparation

In small pan, combine wine, orange juice, syrup, brown sugar, rosemary and salt. Heat to boil then lower to rapid simmer until mixture begins to thicken and reduce, about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and whisk in mustard. When ham is 10 minutes from being done, remove from oven and increase temperature to 400 F. Remove foil and brush ham thoroughly with glaze. Place ham back in oven, uncovered, about 10 minutes, or until ham reaches internal temperature of 140 F. Remove ham from oven and let sit 10 minutes. Slice and serve.

Mini Blueberry Chocolate Tart

Recipe courtesy of Chef Michelle, ALDI Test Kitchen

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 17 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

1 Bake House Creations Pie Crust

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar or no-calorie sweetener

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 dark chocolate bar (2.64 ounces), chopped

Preparation

Heat oven to 400 F. Cut 1-2 sheets of parchment paper into 5-by-5-inch squares. Line each cup of 12-cup muffin pan with one square of parchment paper.

Roll out pie crust and cut 12 circles, 2 inches each, with cookie cutter. Press each circle into lined muffin cup.

In medium bowl, combine sweetener, blueberries and chocolate. Divide mixture among pie crusts.

Bake 17 minutes until chocolate melts. Allow to cool and serve.