Fall Festival Showcases Gourds Galore in Boise

By DIANNA TROYER

Learn to transform a gourd into artwork at the Idaho Gourd Society’s 19th Annual Gourd Festival and Gourd Sale on October 27 and 28 in Boise.

Along with make-and-take activities for children and adults, participants can watch demonstrations, see a gourd art competition, bid on silent auction items, and purchase gifts, gourd tools, and art supplies.

The event celebrates the versatility and beauty of hard-shelled gourds and gourd art in Idaho.

With the theme “Wings, Flowers and Leaves,” the festival will be at The Clubhouse Event Center, 7311 W. Potomac Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4 per person with children younger than 9 admitted for free.

The society’s members promote the horticulture and appreciation of gourds and provide a supportive, sharing and educational environment. More information is available at www.idahogourdsociety.org. ISI