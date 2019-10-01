Margaritaville Retirement Communities — A Whole Way of Life » MSN

By KATHLEEN MULROY

What—or where—is Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville? Well, according to the company’s website, “It’s in the tropics somewhere between the Port of Indecision and Southwest of Disorder, but no parallels of latitude or longitude mark the spot exactly. “

Margaritaville is a “global lifestyle brand” and soon, multiple retirement communities will be associated with it.

One of those is Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, a soon-to-be 55-plus community in Hardeeville, S.C.

Of course, Latitude hopes to attract homebuyers who are attracted to the Margaritaville philosophy, but the retirement property isn’t just for “Parrotheads,” the name Jimmy Buffet’s fans give themselves.

When Latitude Hilton Head opens sometime in the winter of 2019-2020, it aims to offer a laidback vibe that will undoubtedly appeal to anyone who’s looking to escape the harsh winters of colder climes and wanting to settle into an easy-living retirement community in the South.

The benefits of living in this region, called the Lowcountry, include a fairly temperate climate yearound and plenty of outdoor activities for active seniors.

Hilton Head Island in particular is known for its Atlantic Ocean beaches and golf courses.

The Harbour Town Lighthouse and Museum marks the southwest tip of the island, and the Coastal Discovery Museum features heritage buildings, trees, and themed gardens. At the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge salt marsh, you’ll find deer, alligators, and many species of birds. Also nearby are waterways for boating, kayaking, and fishing.

All within a 90 minute drive are the historic cities of Savannah, G.A. and Charleston, S.C., which offer museums, cultural arts, shopping, and dining.

Latitude Margaritaville communities specialize in low-maintenance homes that are designed to give residents “more time to enjoy life.”

Plans for the Hardeeville location include a Town Square with band shell for live music, entertainment and dancing; The Last Mango Theater, with a banquet hall and a stage; and the Latitude Bar & Chill Restaurant, located by a pool.

The community will also boast a Fins Up! Fitness Center as well as a Paradise Pool with beach, cabanas, “tiki” huts, and lawn games.

The Workin’ and Playin’ Center will include a business center, a Barkaritaville Pet Spa, arts and crafts areas, and other multi-purpose rooms for activities.

A nearby 72-acre public retail center with specialty stores, a grocery store, dining—featuring a Margaritaville signature-concept restaurant—and entertainment venues will provide additional amenities that are readily accessible for residents, who can travel there via golf cart trails.

A spokesperson for Minto Communities, Margaritaville’s developer, said, “Our current Latitude communities are golf-cart friendly and promote the use of neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) as the primary mode of transportation.”

Eventually, the Hardeeville community will cover roughly 2,700 acres (including a forest preserve) off U.S. Highway 278. Phase one is currently underway with ground breaking for 203 home sites. The community is slated to eventually accommodate about 3,000 homes.

The South Carolina development isn’t the only Latitude Margaritaville in the planning process. Two others are underway, one in Daytona Beach and one in Watersound, Florida.

Amenities at the Daytona Beach property include many of the same features touted at the Hardeeville community, with a daily shuttle service to nearby beaches and resort style amenities.

More than 330 homes on the Daytona Beach property have sold, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. The community has a planned 6,900 lots.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound will be located in Florida’s Panhandle region, near Panama City Beach and the scenic 30A corridor. That project will break ground in early 2020, with a projected opening in early 2021.

And what would a Latitude Margaritaville community be without some icy margaritas?

Lucy Buffett’s Cucumber Margarita

Makes 1 cocktail

Note: Lucy says, don’t be afraid to substitute other ingredients for the cucumber.

INGREDIENTS

Kosher or margarita salt, for rimming the glass (optional)

glass (optional)

1 cucumber, cut into thick slices

1 lime, cut into wedge

Splash of simple syrup (see below)

1-½ ounces high-quality blanco or silver tequila

tequila

2 ounces sour mix

METHOD

Salt the rim of the glass, if desired.

Combine 4 cucumber slices, 2 lime wedges,

and the simple syrup in a metal cocktail

shaker.

Muddle gently, avoiding the lime rinds, which can add a bitter taste.

which can add a bitter taste.

which can add a bitter taste. Add a small scoop of ice to the shaker. Add

the tequila and sour mix. Pour back and

forth between the shaker and a large mixing

glass a few times.

Pour the margarita into the salted (if using salt) serving glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

salt) serving glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Simple Syrup

INGREDIENTS

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

METHOD

Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Once cool, pour the syrup into a storage container. It will keep, refrigerated, for a long time.

NOTE: You can make larger quantities—simply use equal parts water and sugar.

Lucy’s suggested food pairing: shrimp—or vegetarian—quesadillas or crab-melt nachos .

For more information about the Latitude Margaritaville communities, visit latitudemargaritaville.com.