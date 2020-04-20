Ten Ways to Protect Yourself from COVID-19

- Find updated information on Idaho’s main resources for COVID-19.
- If you are 60 years old, it may be best to stay home. Communicate by phone and online, especially with those in nursing homes. The virus could survive in droplets for up to three hours after being coughed out into the air, and if you are away from home, you don’t know who has been in the vicinity three hours earlier.
- Avoid having others visit you, especially grandchildren, because they may have the virus and not appear to be sick.
- Limit others handling your groceries by packing and scanning your own groceries in your own bags and conveying them yourself to your car. Wear sanitized gloves in the grocery store.
- Order your groceries online for delivery directly to you door, or go to the grocery store when there are few people, such as early in the morning.
- Consider using a pick-up service to purchase groceries, such as the service offered free at Walmart. The order is made online.
- Be aware that the virus germs are still active on stainless steel, glass, and plastic for many hours, sometimes days. Disinfect surfaces with 62-71% alcohol. The ability of the virus to linger for so long underlines the importance of hand hygiene and cleaning of surfaces,
- Eat a balanced diet, especially yellow and green veggies, and drink plenty of liquids.
- Get a good night’s sleep; it doesn’t hurt to take a nap if you feel like having one.
- Get outside to breathe fresh air.
© Maridav, Bigstock.com.