Serve Idaho Accepting Brightest Star Nominations

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is accepting nominations for the annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards. The awards recognize outstanding Idaho volunteers in a variety of categories. Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 19, 2018.

Nomination forms can be found at serveidaho.gov/events/brighteststars. The following submission categories are available:

Individual

Student – 19 years and younger

Veteran

Individual – 55 years and older

Business

Nonprofit/Civic Organization

Teacher/Professor

To be eligible, nominees must be Idaho residents who have performed volunteer service in 2018. Companies must conduct business in Idaho to be eligible.

If the company’s headquarters are out of state, local affiliates must be engaged in local volunteer activities. Individuals may submit more than one nomination per category or in multiple categories.

A panel to include Serve Idaho commissioners, Serve Idaho staff, and unaffiliated community members will review and select the winners in each category. An award ceremony will take place Jan. 16, 2019, at Boise State University’s Student Union Building in the Simplot Ballroom to recognize the winners.

For more information on the Idaho’s Brightest Stars Awards and volunteering, visit ServeIdaho.gov ISI

Serve Idaho, a division of the Idaho Department of Labor, encourages voluntary public service and volunteerism throughout the state. The Serve Idaho Commission is funded in part by the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Idaho Department of Labor.