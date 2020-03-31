Ten Ways to Stretch Food Resources

By SUZANNE WARING

A little goes a long way! Here are a few pointers on how to make the most of the food you have on hand…and how to make it last.

Mix reconstituted dried milk with store skim, 1% or 2% milk in 1 to 2 ratio. You won’t know the difference. Use reconstituted dried milk in cooked items, such as pudding and creamed soups Purchase egg beater type eggs in a milk-style cartons. The containers can be frozen, and the eggs can be used for anything calling for eggs, even scrambled eggs. Of course, deviled eggs are the one exception. Stock up on canned fruit and mix with fresh fruit to stretch the fresh fruit. Make large pots of food that stretches meat, such as spaghetti, chili, and meat loaf. These items can be frozen so that you aren’t eating the same thing day after day. Buy tuna and chicken in the can and mix them with ingredients, such as pickles, onions, and mayo. Or add grapes and walnuts to chicken with some mayo. Serve on a lettuce leaf or in a sandwich. Freeze several loaves of bread for later use or get out that bread machine and make some home-made bread Make hearty soups, such as vegetable where you can add different kinds of vegetables each time. Also, soak and add a few navy beans that will stretch the soup. Make corn cakes (with cream-style corn), potato cakes, or even salmon cakes to stretch food. Put leftovers in a new bowl that fits what you have left over. It will be more appetizing. Check your pantry to see what you have most in supply and search the Internet for interesting ways to cook it.

Needing to stock up on groceries? Check online sources, like Instacart, to learn which stores in your area deliver to your doorstep.