Visit Teton County, Idaho for Year-Round Fun

by KATHLEEN MULROY

Looking for year-round activities in one of the most beautiful mountain regions in the world? Then head for Teton County, Idaho, an area blessed with breath-taking scenery and lots to do and see.

In the heart of the county is Teton Valley, with a high elevation of 6,500 feet. The Valley sits in the shadow of the magnificent Grand Teton peak and is ringed by three mountain ranges. Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks are nearby.

Warmer Months

During the warmer months, enjoy fishing, hiking, kayaking or canoing, rafting, horseback riding, hunting, and mountain biking. In the winter, experience outstanding downhill and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snow-shoeing. Animal lovers will want to watch for a wide variety of wildlife, including bears, moose, elk, wolves, eagles, hawks, mountain blue birds, and even the occasional condor.

If you’re searching for a thrilling paddle on Teton County’s rivers and lakes, there are innumerable kayaking and canoeing opportunities, from guided group tours to solo adventures. For comprehensive information, go to greater-yellowstone.com/teton-valley/kayaking.html.

For indoor fun at any time of the year, stroll through museums, tackle an indoor rock climbing gym, or sip a cold one at an award-winning brewery or distillery.

Winter Fun and More

One destination you might want to check out is Teton Springs Resort, located in the heart of Teton Valley. The Resort offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, and even heli-skiing. In the summer, anglers can dangle a line in well-stocked lakes and golfers can challenge the world-class golf course. For more information, go to tetonsprings.com.

How about lacing up a pair of ice skates and hitting the ice rink? If that sounds like fun, you’ll want to try out Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena, an outdoor, covered ice rink in Victor, Idaho. For a special experience, go skating there as the sun sets over the mountains. The website is tetonvalleyfoundation.org/kotlericearena.

You can get an in-depth look at what makes Yellowstone National Park and the Tetons unique by visiting the Geotourism Center in Driggs, Idaho. Driggs is the entrance to the Teton Scenic Byway, a part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Email tetongeotourismcenter@gmail.com.

Other Good Stuff to Do

History buffs will enjoy the Teton Valley Historical Museum in Driggs. Travel back in time via historic photos and exhibits to learn about the area’s settlement, mining days, and growth. Call (208)354-6000 for more information about the museum’s location and hours.

The Teton Rock Gym, a non-profit facility in Driggs, offers a unique indoor climbing experience for both novices and experts. The gym has more than 3,000 feet of climbing, with 1,000 holds across walls up to 30 feet tall. Experienced Teton Valley climbers are there to assist you. Email the Gym at climb@tetonrockgym.com or call (208)354-1046.

If you like hand-crafted micro-beers, head to Grand Teton Brewing, in Victor, Idaho. There’s a pub (no food is served but you can bring your own) and free tours are offered weekdays at 5 p.m. and weekends at 3:30 p.m., depending on staff availability. Contact them at beermail@grandtetonbrewing.com or at (888)899-1656. You could also visit the Grand Teton Distillery, known for its award-winning vodka. The Distillery, located in Driggs, has a tasting room that’s open to the public. Go to tetondistillery.com/faq for more information.

For information about Teton County events throughout the year, go to discovertetonvalley.com/events. ISI